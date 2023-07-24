Five New Orleans Saints storylines to follow in training camp

3. HOT CORNER – Third-year cornerback Paulson Adebo and second-year cornerback Alontae Taylor both are going to play, and play a lot. But only one of them can start at the corner position opposite Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. There may already have been a bit of a giveaway into the coaching staff's thinking, because Taylor had a good amount of work in the slot during OTAs and minicamp. He's too talented to not be on the field, so it's just a matter of where he'll play. But each will push the other to elevate his game, and that only can be beneficial to the defense.

4. RUN FOR IT – Running back Alvin Kamara has legal resolution to his alleged role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, but no NFL resolution. He may or may not be suspended for multiple games if the NFL determines that he ran afoul of its code of conduct. New Orleans hedged its bets by filling out the running back room with unrestricted free agent Jamaal Williams, who led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns for the Lions last season, and by drafting Kendre Miller, who has yet to take a practice rep because he has been recovering from an injury sustained at TCU. Both Williams and Miller believe they have more to offer in the pass game than each was allowed to display, but Kamara still is the guy. He's the best receiver out of the backfield, and he can carry the load rushing when needed.