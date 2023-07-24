New Orleans Saints offense seeks return to form under coordinator Pete Carmichael

DeShazier: How difficult has the last couple of seasons been on you in terms of having to swap out quarterbacks so often?

Carmichael: Well, I think in this game, that's part of it. So I think that's just something you've got to be able to adjust to. That's part of the business. It's hard to use that as an excuse, to say that's difficult or not. When you're going through practices and you're going through training camp, you're getting yourselves ready.

DeShazier: When you have quarterbacks with different skill sets, how much do you have to alter game plans? How do you navigate that?

Carmichael: "I think that's part of making sure you put your players in the right position to be successful. That's been something that's been preached since I've been with the Saints back to 2006, that, find out what your players do best and make sure you're putting those guys in a position to be successful. That's part of the process.

DeShazier: Has Derek Carr picked up and run with the what you guys want to do on offense?

Carmichael: Yeah. I think there was a lot of communication leading up to him joining us. And then, throughout the offseason part of the evaluation and going through the process is seeing him do things on film that you're like, 'We do that and, he's successful with that.' And then there's a discussion of ideas that he has, concepts that he's like, 'Here's something that I've done over my career.' This is the time to be experimenting with it and finding if it fits your personnel and your skill guys as well.

DeShazier: What are some of the things Derek does that will lead to a more productive offense?

Carmichael: I think, obviously, he throws the ball well, he locates it well, he makes great decisions. And I think he also has the ability to put your team in the right play if you give him some options.

DeShazier: Will we see a more expanded offense with stability at quarterback in Derek?

Carmichael: There's a system in place and a lot of what we do, he's done in the past and has had success with. So there's a system in place, and some new wrinkles.

DeShazier: When you're coaching around injuries and the offense isn't as successful as you're accustomed to seeing, how do you manage that and simply say that there are certain things the team can't do?