New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave taking the next step in his quest to become the best

By all accounts, Olave was New Orleans' best receiver in his debut season, finishing with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. The smooth route runner basically had to assume the lead role and blossomed into the Saints' most reliable threat, after veteran receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry were sidelined for most of the season with toe and ankle injuries, respectively.

But with the '23 season fast approaching, Olave envisions a balanced offense that can be explosive.

"There's no answer to (how explosive the offense can be)," he said. "I mean, we've got so many explosive players, we've got a great quarterback and we've got A.K (running back Alvin Kamara). So I feel like only we can hold ourselves back."

In addition to Kamara, the Saints will have Rashid Shaheed (28 catches for 488 yards and two touchdowns, four carries for 57 yards and a touchdown) at receiver, Juwan Johnson (42 catches for 508 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns) at tight end, and Taysom Hill (nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, 96 carries for 575 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, and 13 for 19 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns) at tight end and quarterback.

Plus, Thomas, who has been sidelined for 40 of the last 50 games due to ankle and toe injuries, is working toward his return.