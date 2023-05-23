New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr brushing up on lingo, settling in as team leader

For Carr, Tuesday provided even more validation for his choice as an unrestricted free agent. He became the Raiders' all-time leader in every major passing category before the franchise chose to cut bait after last season.

"You talk to (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael for five minutes, you fall in love with the guy. You talk to R.C. (quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry) and you're learning and fall in love with him. (Offensive assistant) D.J. (Williams), teammates, all these things.

"I've known D.A. (Dennis Allen) for 10 years and you get around it and you're like, 'Man, this is what I believe in, this is what I wanted to be a part of.' This organization, the family dynamic, the togetherness that they build every single day that you see from the top down, that's special. That doesn't just happen overnight. That's years of work.

"So the foundation and the culture is already laid, I've just got to come in and be me. I've just been a fly on the wall, being encouraging and being a leader and doing those things when I need to be and saying something when I need to say something. But I've honestly enjoyed my time just getting to be me again. I think being in this building has rejuvenated me. It's been a breath of fresh air for me. I never wanted to leave Las Vegas, but when I walked into this building after the last couple of months, I'm like, man, I'm glad I'm here."

Being here, in the Saints' quarterback room that includes Jameis Winston and rookie Jake Haener, has kept Carr focused on the main goal.

"We are trying to win a championship," he said. "We are trying to win games. I try to express that as much as I can in that room.