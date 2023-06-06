New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again

For Carr, the presence of Thomas played a factor in his signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent. On film, there was plenty Carr saw that he liked. In Thomas' first four seasons, he averaged 118 catches for 1,378 yards and eight touchdowns.

"A big part of my decision was Mike Thomas," Carr said Tuesday. "Just his mentality alone. The football player, the mentality, that's the thing that I fell in love with him.

"He's a violent route runner. There's a few guys that are like that. There are very few guys that run such violent routes and catch the ball and get back downhill. Like, a lot of guys like to catch that ball and dance around. He gets north and south. He turns what should be second-and-5 into second-and-2, and that changes a football game. To the naked eye, it's just another slant, it's just another stick (route). But it's what he's doing after the catch.

"When he's rolling, he dictates coverages. You have to account for him because he's so talented, he's so aggressive at the catch point. Even if he is covered, you can still throw it out there and he can body them up and he extends his hands. Strong hands. He's a bigger receiver so you can trust him with those kinds of throws as well. The back shoulder throws, he can win over the top and catch those. Late hands. Those are the things that as I was watching the film, very attractive to me."

Thomas, too, has been pleased with the addition of Carr.

"He's been amazing," Thomas said. "I can't wait to play with him. And just be out there and execute and create something special with him, a connection. I just like the way he demands the huddle, the sense of urgency, just the way he handles himself. He's a pro. I respect him a lot and I'm always watching him and talking football with him. He loves football.