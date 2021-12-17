New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for Covid-19

Today, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated.
Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the Tampa Bay game on Sunday, Dec. 19. Payton will return to coach the Dec. 27 game against the Miami Dolphins in the Caesars Superdome.