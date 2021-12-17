Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Dec 17, 2021 at 03:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable
TE Garrett Griffin Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable
LB Pete Werner Elbow LP LP FP
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Toe LP FP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP LP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Leonard Fournette Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
CB Richard Sherman Achilles DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
S Antoine Winfield Foot DNP DNP DNP Questionable
S Jordan Whitehead Calf LP LP FP Questionable
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP FP DNP
P Bradley Pinion Right Hip FP FP FP
QB Tom Brady NIR-Rest DNP FP
TE Rob Gronkowski NIR-Rest DNP
DT Ndamukong Suh NIR-Rest DNP

