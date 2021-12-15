Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15

THE MATCHUP: BUCCANEERS VS SAINTS 2021 WEEK 15
After breaking a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 win at the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints (6-7) open the second half of their 2021 NFC South slate when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
Currently the Saints are tied with four other clubs for the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race for the final spot, one game behind the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.
New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 38-21 with the Saints winning the last six meetings in the regular season, sandwiched with a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff loss. Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a Saints squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with their 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.
SAINTS-BUCCANEERS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 38-21 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.644) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has posted a 19-10 regular season record against Tampa Bay, looking to make the Buccaneers the second team along with Atlanta (20) that he has 20 victories against on Sunday night.
In the 59 games of the series there has been:
- 2,089 points scored by New Orleans, 1,124 allowed.
- A seven-game New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014.
- A 17-9 record for the Saints in games played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome..
- 24 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 33 games decided by seven points or less.
- A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
- Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series seven times, including 2020.
THE LAST MEETING
Week 8: Saints 36, Buccaneers 27; October 31, 2021 @ Caesars Superdome - When Saints QB Jameis Winston could no longer walk on his own, his New Orleans teammates rose up in dramatic fashion to knock off Tom Brady and the defending champs. P.J. Williams intercepted Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal an eventful but potentially costly 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Backup Trevor Siemian took over for Winston and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover, leading the Saints on five scoring drives that produced two touchdowns and three field goals.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Bucs nearly overcame their mistakes. They wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit and took a lead with 5:44 to go when receiver and former LSU trickster Cyril Grayson was left uncovered and Brady found him for a 50-yard TD. New Orleans responded by driving for a field goal and a 29 -27 lead with 1:41 left, leaving Brady, no stranger to late-game heroics, that much time plus a timeout to get in field goal range. Instead, the Saints' defense came up big.
"I just threw it to the wrong guy," Brady said of his late interception. "I had Mike (Evans) open. It cost us the game."
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Buccaneers:
41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:
27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Saints won last six regular season games 12/9/18-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Buccaneers:
Seven games,11/16/11- 11/28/14.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:
Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Buccaneers:
44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Buccaneers in a Game vs Saints:
48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Buccaneers:
Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game vs Saints:
0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
12 points, Saints won 9-3 on 10/25/98 at the Louisiana Superdome.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WEEK 14 RECAP
From Buccaneers.com
For the sixth time in as many home games in 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored at least 30 points and walked off with a victory. They just needed a little extra time to get that done on this occasion.
In one of the most thrilling finishes in franchise history, the Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Tom Brady's 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 left in overtime. It happened to be the 700th scoring pass of Brady's career (regular season and postseason combined), but it was just the second time in 46 seasons that Tampa Bay has won on a walk-off touchdown.
The overtime heroics were needed after the Buccaneers squandered a 24-3 halftime lead and were sent to the extra period by a 25-yard Tyler Bass field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation. Buffalo scored 17 points on its three drives in the fourth quarter and the Buccaneers put up only three points in the second half after gaining 303 yards before halftime. Buffalo came into the game with the NFL's top defense, allowing just 272.3 yards per game. However, two third-down stops, both with CB Carlton Davis in tight coverage – one on Buffalo's final field goal drive and one to start overtime after the Bills won the coin toss – allowed Brady and the Buccaneers to rally for the win.
Read More: Bucs Stun Bills With Walk-Off Thriller
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 14 RECAP
In New Orleans' victory, the Saints ran for a season-high 203 yards rushing, powered by the duo of QB Taysom Hill and RB Alvin Kamara. Returning to the lineup after missing the last four games with knee and hamstring injuries, Kamara carried a career-high 27 times for 120 yards with one touchdown and also led New Orleans in receiving with four receptions for 25 yards. It was the fifth time in his career and second time in 2021, he reached the century mark and his second quarter 16-yard touchdown run was the 67th score of his career and tied him for the second-most touchdowns in a player's first 70 career games.
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
Hill served as a dual threat, completing 15-of-21 passes for 175 yards, while carrying 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth quarter 44-yard scoring run, rushing for two scores for the fourth time.
The Saints defense held the Jets out of the end zone and to a 21.4% third down conversion rate, while keeping them scoreless inside the red zone three times. LB Kwon Alexander had four solo tackles and a career-high two sacks, while DE Carl Granderson added a third quarter takedown. On special teams, DB J.T. Gray had a career-high four special teams tackles, tying a career-high with 16 stops on the season, tied for the league's highest total in 2021.
Week 15 In the NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) travel to the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) for a matchup with playoff implications and the Carolina Panthers (5-8) play at the Buffalo Bills (7-6).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 2021 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|6-7
|10-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.3 (17t)
|31.5 (26)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.9 (19)
|22.8 (32)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|319.4 (23)
|410.2 (21)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|121.5 (14)
|96.0 (30)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|197.9 (25)
|314.2 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|339.5 (14)
|343.0 (32)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|95.0 (5)
|91.2 (30)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|244.5 (22)
|251.8 (29)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.8 (15)
|19.8 (3)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|11.0 (6)
|7.5 (2)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+1 (12t)
|-16 (32)
|Penalties
|76
|82
|Penalty Yards
|635
|745
|Opp. Penalties
|73
|64
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|615
|538