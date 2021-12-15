Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15

The overtime heroics were needed after the Buccaneers squandered a 24-3 halftime lead and were sent to the extra period by a 25-yard Tyler Bass field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation. Buffalo scored 17 points on its three drives in the fourth quarter and the Buccaneers put up only three points in the second half after gaining 303 yards before halftime. Buffalo came into the game with the NFL's top defense, allowing just 272.3 yards per game. However, two third-down stops, both with CB Carlton Davis in tight coverage – one on Buffalo's final field goal drive and one to start overtime after the Bills won the coin toss – allowed Brady and the Buccaneers to rally for the win.