Tight end Nick Vannett emerging on offense for New Orleans Saints

Too, they've seen his blocking ability. That skill was a major factor in New Orleans signing Vannett, who spent his first five seasons with Seattle, Pittsburgh and Denver. And it will be necessary Sunday night against Tampa Bay, which allows 91.2 rushing yards per game, third fewest in the league.

"I would imagine we just keep attacking, right?" Vannett said. "I think AK (running back Alvin Kamara) coming back (after missing four games with injuries) really opened up a lot of things for us. I don't think we realized how much we missed him, doing what he did (against the Jets) with our team running for over 200 yards.

"Whenever you run for that many yards on the ground, it opens up everything else in the passing game, and really the entire offense. So, that's really the key to success on gameday, finding out if you can run the ball. If we can do that against this (Tampa Bay) defense, I mean, everything else will take care of itself.

"I would imagine we are still going to be aggressive and that is just our identity. So, we are going to stick to that. It's going to be a battle, so, you know, the more physical team is going to win."

Vannett figures to have a hand – and all of his fingers – in it.