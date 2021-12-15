Special team standout J.T. Gray having special season for New Orleans Saints

"I like to study off how they got beat. One of the better gunners that I watch is Justin Hardee, and (New England's) Matthew Slater. I take notes from them to see how they beat the people that I go against that week."

He'll use that knowledge against friends, too.

When New Orleans played the Jets on Sunday, and posted a 30-9 victory, Gray went head-to-head with Hardee, a Saints teammate from 2018-20 and one of his best friends. Four tackles later, Gray had submitted one of his best NFL games.

"I just know that I was going against Justin Hardee," he said, smiling. "I knew it was going to be a tough battle, we were out there battling the whole game. He made a play on me early on in the game, I was like, 'I gotta get right, I got to turn up.' So that's what happened during the game."

What's happened this season is Gray has made an imprint on several games, and several times has come within a whisker of blocking a punt. He'll confess to believing he's the best in the league, but that's about as far as the praise goes.

"A lot of people tell me that I'm doing good, but I feel like there's so much that I can get better at," he said. "I like to listen to the criticism before I look at the accomplishments, because I know there are more things I can get better at. If I can fix those things, I'll be better than I was before."