Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Consecutive New Orleans Saints slip-ups on special teams and defense helped Giants seize momentum | Week 4 Turning Point of the Game

A 26-yard punt return preceded 54-yard touchdown pass

Oct 04, 2021 at 10:47 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-NOSNYG-Saints-Giants-100321-0210
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

The lead looked comfortable for the New Orleans Saints.

And even though they'd failed to convert on third-and-2 from their 25-yard line with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter – Taysom Hill's quarterback keeper was stuffed for no gain by the New York Giants – the Saints still maintained a 21-10 lead as they prepared to punt with 7:14 left.

But consecutive plays by the Giants, on special teams and offense, resuscitated New York and lead to New Orleans' undoing in a 27-21, overtime victory by the Giants on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

First, Blake Gillikin's 55-yard punt to the Giants' 20-yard line was returned 26 yards by C.J. Board, who was filling in at punt returner because Jabrill Peppers was out with an injury suffered earlier in the game.

Then, lightning struck. On first-and-10 from the 46, quarterback Daniel Jones took a shotgun snap, looked left and found running back Saquan Barkley free down the sideline behind Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Barkley said earlier in the game, he'd run a similar route and advised Jones that since he believed Lattimore sat on the out route, Barkley might spring open if he turned upfield.

He was, and after safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ couldn't make the tackle once Barkley cut back inside, all that was left was for Barkley to outrun Lattimore to the goal line, which he did.

In nine seconds, the Giants trimmed a two-score game to a one-score game and when they added the two-point conversion on a run by Jones, the one-score game became a field goal game at 21-18.

The Saints didn't score again; they punted after advancing to their 46-yard line, and the Giants took the momentum they'd seized and rode it to victory. New York tied the score on an 11-play, 59-yard drive that resulted in a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation. And after New York won the coin toss in overtime, Barkley capped the only possession of the extra period – a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive – with a 6-yard run to end it.

Related Content

news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson set tone early for New Orleans Saints in victory over Patriots | Week 3 Turning Point of the Game

Third-year defensive back had a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit against New England
news

Opening drives previewed difficult game for Saints against Carolina | Week 2 Turning Point of the Game

Quick-strike TD against defense, stalled offense set tone in 26-7 loss
news

Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game

Packers were threatening to pull to within one score before Paulson Adebo's interception
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in playoff loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second quarter interception, third quarter fumble helped prevent Saints from creating separation in season-ending loss to Tampa Bay
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints playoff win over Chicago Bears

Fourth-down stop in first quarter allowed New Orleans Saints to preserve early lead
news

Eustis Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers

Malcolm Jenkins end zone interception swung momentum in New Orleans Saints' favor against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in win over Minnesota Vikings

Alvin Kamara's first TD run established tone for Saints offense
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints 32-29 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints momentum was fended off by Kansas City touchdown drive in third quarter on Sunday
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles long touchdown run helped push New Orleans Saints into position they couldn't overcome on Sunday
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point in Victory over Atlanta Falcons, presented by Eustis

Demario Davis tackle for loss was critical blow to Atlanta's chances as New Orleans Saints secured 21-16 victory
news

Turning Point in New Orleans Saints victory over the Denver Broncos

Denver defensive penalty helped put New Orleans Saints on winning path Sunday in 31-3 victory
Advertising