New York Giants spoil New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming with 27-21 overtime win

The New York Giants spoiled the New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming party as they won a 27-21 overtime game Sunday, Oct. 3 in the Caesars Superdome.

The Giants ended the game on 6-yard touchdown by Saquan Barkley on the first possession of overtime.

Down 21-10 with 12 minutes to play quarterback Daniel Jones started the comeback by hitting Barkley on a 54-yard scoring play with 6:52 to play. Jones ran it in for the 2-point conversion to make it 21-18. Jones then led the Giants on a late drive to tie the score at 21 when kicker Graham Gano made a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play.

The Giants (1-3) won the coin toss and took the ball to start the 10-minute overtime period and marched down the field, ending it with a powerful run by Barkley. Jones finished 28 of 40 for 402 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Barkley had 13 carries for 52 yards and the game-winning touchdown,

The loss dropped the Saints to 2-2 and ruined the team's first game in front of a full home crowd in 637 days. The scheduled home opener against Green Bay was moved to Jacksonville because of damage to the area from Hurricane Ida and the team had been training in Dallas until this past Monday.

The Saints had seemed to be in command of the game thanks to their quarterbacks, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿.

Winston handled the passing - 17 of 23 for 226 yards and a touchdown - while Hill took care of the rushing, powering in for two 8-yard touchdown runs.

The loss ruined one of the best games of running back Alvin Kamara's five-year career. He recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game, carrying 26 times for 120 yards. Hill finished with 28 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 26 yards.