Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New York Giants spoil New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming with 27-21 overtime win

Giants rally from 21-10 deficit to stun Saints in Caesars Superdome

Oct 03, 2021 at 03:22 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
1 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
2 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
3 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
4 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
5 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
6 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
7 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
8 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
9 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
10 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
11 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
12 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
13 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
14 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.
15 / 89

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0002
16 / 89
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0074
17 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0071
18 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0073
19 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0072
20 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0070
21 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0068
22 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0069
23 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0067
24 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0066
25 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0065
26 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0063
27 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0064
28 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0060
29 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0062
30 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0061
31 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0059
32 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0058
33 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0057
34 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0055
35 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0056
36 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0054
37 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0052
38 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0053
39 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0051
40 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0049
41 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0047
42 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0048
43 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0050
44 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0046
45 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0044
46 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0045
47 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0037
48 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0043
49 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0042
50 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0040
51 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0039
52 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0041
53 / 89
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0035
54 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0036
55 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0038
56 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0034
57 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0032
58 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0033
59 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0031
60 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0027
61 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0030
62 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0029
63 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0028
64 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0024
65 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0026
66 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0025
67 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0023
68 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0022
69 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0020
70 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0021
71 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0019
72 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0017
73 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0018
74 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0016
75 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0015
76 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0014
77 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0012
78 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0013
79 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0011
80 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0010
81 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0008
82 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0009
83 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0007
84 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0005
85 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0004
86 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0006
87 / 89
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0001
88 / 89
Gallery-Action2-NOSNYG-0003
89 / 89
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New York Giants spoiled the New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming party as they won a 27-21 overtime game Sunday, Oct. 3 in the Caesars Superdome.

The Giants ended the game on 6-yard touchdown by Saquan Barkley on the first possession of overtime.

Down 21-10 with 12 minutes to play quarterback Daniel Jones started the comeback by hitting Barkley on a 54-yard scoring play with 6:52 to play. Jones ran it in for the 2-point conversion to make it 21-18. Jones then led the Giants on a late drive to tie the score at 21 when kicker Graham Gano made a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play.

The Giants (1-3) won the coin toss and took the ball to start the 10-minute overtime period and marched down the field, ending it with a powerful run by Barkley. Jones finished 28 of 40 for 402 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Barkley had 13 carries for 52 yards and the game-winning touchdown,

The loss dropped the Saints to 2-2 and ruined the team's first game in front of a full home crowd in 637 days. The scheduled home opener against Green Bay was moved to Jacksonville because of damage to the area from Hurricane Ida and the team had been training in Dallas until this past Monday.

The Saints had seemed to be in command of the game thanks to their quarterbacks, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿.

Winston handled the passing - 17 of 23 for 226 yards and a touchdown - while Hill took care of the rushing, powering in for two 8-yard touchdown runs.

The loss ruined one of the best games of running back Alvin Kamara's five-year career. He recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game, carrying 26 times for 120 yards. Hill finished with 28 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 26 yards.

The Saints will play at the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 10 and then have a bye in Week 6. The next home game will be a Halloween night contest against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints fail to finish off New York Giants in overtime loss

Saints outscored 17-7 in fourth quarter and overtime
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Giants Week 4 | 2021 NFL

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 4 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives for New York Giants game | NFL Week 4

Terron Armstead, Erik McCoy won't play
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 4 vs. Giants

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 4 game against New York
news

Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants 2021 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants on Oct. 3, 2021
news

Saints vs. Giants Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 4

New York & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Oct. 3 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
news

New Orleans Saints defense stars in victory over New England

Alvin Kamara carries heavy load on offense, Deonte Harris looms large in return game
news

New Orleans Saints' 'new' recipe produces familiar result against New England

Saints defense forced three turnovers, scored touchdown in 28-13 victory
news

New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

Malcolm Jenkins has key pick-six vs. rookie quarterback Mac Jones
news

Live Updates from Saints at Patriots Week 3 | 2021 NFL

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 3 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
Advertising