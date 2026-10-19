Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore

Opening Statement:

"All right, guys, wild NFL games, they're always coming in different shapes and sizes. Proud of our guys to find a way to win this game. That's ultimately your number one objective, going on the road. And so obviously we'll extend this road trip here shortly tonight. But proud of our guys to find our way to win. And I think from a medical standpoint, (offensive lineman) Cesar (Ruiz) had a knee, he didn't finish. (Cornerback) Quincy (Riley) had kind of a neck at the end, I think we're okay. And then (cornerback) Kool-Aid (McKinstry) had a little bit of a migraine thing going on. So, everyone else we're ready to play and we're good to go, so."

Kellen, in hindsight, how do you feel about the decision to start pulling your starters in the fourth quarter?

"Yeah, obviously, looking back on it, obviously, they got things going. And they were able to score a lot, and we had to get back into that thing. It was just a couple guys that are kind of managing some stuff. And kind of the guys that are sore and trying to get a few guys out, and obviously it didn't work."

Was that a quick decision for you after that score?

"Yeah, after the turnover, obviously it was a 24-point game. And just trying to give a couple of our guys, it was really (offensive lineman) Erik (McCoy) and (quarterback) Tyler (Shough) and everyone else's playing, and then we had that fumble."

With Kool-Aid, is that something that kind of came up at halftime, or when did the decision?

"Yeah, just during the game. Yeah, we'll work through details of that."

What changed with the run game, where you guys second half just really got to going?

"Yeah, I think ultimately our guys, physical play, runners ran really hard. I thought they finished well. I thought, again, when you don't beat yourself with penalties and negative plays, you're able to get more rush attempts. And get into the rush game and some action game off it. Our guys just did a better job of playing in those mixed downs more."

Did (offensive lineman) Jeremiah (Wright) bring a little something to that?

"Jeremiah certainly, he's a really good blocker. He's a physical player. We saw that, obviously, through camp and all those different things. And we feel great about him. We feel like he can go and contribute and play. And I thought those other guys, though, (offensive lineman) David (Edwards), Ces (Ruiz), I thought those guys could be a step as well."

What'd you like about (cornerback) Martin Emerson today?

"Yeah, just physical football, playing corner in this league. You got to play physical for him. I think the stat I had was two interceptions, obviously, four PBUs, seven tackles, you're just getting involved in the plays. Just proud of him, just because he's had to navigate an injury, rotation, and you're kind of trying to find your groove, so to speak. And yeah, I thought he took advantage of those opportunities."

Coach, he was back in the game, but he had a little bit of a moment over on the sideline after he collided with Quincy. Was everything okay there?

"Yeah, he's got the wind knocked out."

Coach, there was a report before the game that Shough had two broken bones in his left hand?

"Yeah, I mean, his hand, he's battling. So again, he's doing a great job. He's, again, he's able to do everything for us, so."

Turned the game around, ultimately, down 10-0 late in the first half.

"Yeah, I thought that field goal was big, and then really special teams. To me, all three phases at that point, that was a huge turnover, Stalbird to create that forced fumble. And then we were able to score right there, tie the ball game up, and then come out of the second half and just play, I thought, a really good middle eight right there, and so I thought it was a big important part for this game."

Is this kind of what you envisioned with the three running back kind of split and kind of how it worked out today?

"Yeah. Yeah, just rotate those guys. They have different roles and opportunities. Some plays are specific to players, and some are just obviously based off who's out there, but they all ran hard. I thought Alvin's (running back Alvin Kamara) catch on the sideline, and then to kind of stay in bounds and get up field. I thought that was an incredible play. I mean, you guys obviously probably saw his statistics with his, he's the sixth player in NFL history now with over 5,000 receiving, 5,000 rushing. Obviously, he's had a special career, and so just proud of all three of those guys."

Obviously, you take the win however you can get it, but how do you contextualize the start and the finish?

"Yeah, lesson and an opportunity for us, ultimately. Lesson is a little better when you win, ultimately. But yeah, I thought our guys, we talked about the ball going into the game. We created four turnovers. Obviously, we gave the one away, which was a critical one. We talked about the physicality that we have to play with. That was kind of an objective of ours. And to rush for 175, I thought was an important part for us. And then the details of this thing. Those are the three things we focused on. I thought the middle eight was a nice little chunk there. And we have to do a better job, obviously, on the back end of the game. But yeah, I love the way our guys were resilient and stuck with it all the way to the end."

What did you make of Alvin today?

Just kind of, I mean, just throughout the course of the game, running the ball, catching the ball, et cetera. "Yeah, I thought he made some big plays, timely plays when we needed them. Yeah, I thought it was a good day for him."

Just to clarify on Kool-Aid, did he go out of the game because he didn't have an injury designation during the game? So did he go out of the game because the migraine was affecting his play?

"Yeah, I think it was just a collection of migraine and on the field. And we just gotta work through that. So that's kind of coming out of the game, hopefully, how it played out."

Is it a Cesar's knee, like feared to be anything serious?

"We'll see. He'll get the MRI. That's the goofy logistics. So, I think he'll try and get an MRI as quickly as possible before we get out to Paris and collect as much information as we can. But he was moving around okay in the locker room, so we'll just see."

Just out of curiosity, how would you, if you had to sign somebody midweek? How does the logistics of a process like that work?

"Yeah, make sure you have your passport, and yeah, obviously you're flying commercial across the pond (laughter). So, we'll see how that works. But we're excited about this opportunity. This will be a lot of fun going to Paris. We'll fly tonight and get there, and our guys are really looking forward to this. It's going to be an awesome setup, awesome opportunity."

I'm sure there's a lot that you all get to do over the course, that you'll be doing over the course of the week, with this being the first game in France. But even without all that, would you have wanted to travel this early to acclimate?

"Yeah, I think this will be great. It'll allow us to get acclimated and allow our players, we're already on the road, we're playing out here in New York. So, it allows us to continue this, get into our full normal routine out there. So our guys will kind of have a couple days to get acclimated, and then we just have a normal routine Wednesday on, which I think will be great for our players. You're not traveling at the end of the week, a long jet lag type trip."

I know you've preached just wanting to just focus on individual game and one game at a time, but to have this coming on the heels of the three losses with the owner's comments this week, what was the feeling?

"I think our guys just had urgency. Urgency, anytime you lose three games in a row, that's frustrating for everyone. No one wants that. Everyone wants the same goals. Everyone has the same objectives. And it's about guys sticking together and finding a way to get this one, and then we'll go from there. So just proud of our guys."

I think we asked you this earlier in the week, but just in light of what happened overnight how are you feeling about going to Paris with the protests going on?

"Yeah, the league and our organization has done a phenomenal job of setting all this stuff up, great communication. I feel great about it."

And you touched on (linebacker Isaiah) Stalbird and that kind of changing the momentum of the game. Can you just kind of touch on the energy he provides in those special teams plays?

"Yeah, our kickoff unit, I think specifically, is a really special unit right now. They're making big time plays. I feel like every week we have a highlight of our kickoff unit, getting the ball pinned on the 25, on the 27. It's always a big tackle. Isaiah tends to be that guy. (Linebacker) Chris Rumph had one today as well. And so I think that's a unit that's really special and they're doing a great job."

You've placed in a business before on the idea of the team being able to travel away and be together. Does this week offer another opportunity for that?