Akiem Hicks, Josh Hill featured on Tuesday's Black and Blue Report

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Kaden Elliss comfortable with being self, excited to learn defense after rejoining New Orleans Saints
'I want it to look like it's my 50th game in this defense'
Running back Alvin Kamara makes appearance at New Orleans Saints OTA on Wednesday
'There's no beef or no bad blood, I don't think. I'm doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions that have got to be made, they'll be made'
New Orleans Saints continue building chemistry and community in offseason
"We compete in everything that we do, but we've also got to spend time connecting"
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy on mission to regain top form
"It's been an emphasis on the weight room for me"
Bigger, better Chris Olave ready to lead New Orleans Saints to more wins
"I'm excited to see what he can do, flat out"
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough settling in during first offseason as starter
"He leads in a really powerful way and it's been a lot of fun to see"
New Orleans Saints have favorable logistical setup for 2026 schedule
Saints will spend week in Paris prior to game, preseason expected to allow for several joint practices
New Orleans Saints a natural fit for game against Steelers in Paris
'This one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add WR Brock Rechsteiner after tryout at rookie minicamp
Saints rookie guard Jeremiah Wright sharpens technique while eagerly awaiting physicality
"Big guys are ready to go out there and dominate and hit each other"