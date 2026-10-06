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Halftime Update: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2026 NFL Week 4

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

Oct 05, 2026 at 08:54 PM
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New Orleans Saints

Facing a highly charged crowd Monday night in the Caesars Superdome, as the home team, the league and ESPN marked the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming game, the Atlanta Falcons took the air out of the stadium by racing to a 24-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson got the Falcons off and running with a 59-yard touchdown run on the team's third play. The Falcons added to their lead when Saints running back Kendre Miller lost a fumble at the 22-yard line and Atlanta scored on a 4-yard run by Robinson. The score followed a fourth-down stop by the Saints that was wiped away by a defensive holding penalty.

The Saints got back in the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Alvin Kamara, a score that was set up by a 44-yard completion to star receiver Chris Olave.

Atlanta scored its third touchdown on a 4-yard run by Brian Robinson with 8:59 left in the half and added a 29-yard field goal. Bijan Robinson finished the half with 103 yards on 12 carries

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 12 of 19 for 139 yards.  Kamara had three carries for nine yards and three receptions for 24 yards as he closes in on the 5,000-yard receiving mark. Olave finished the half with three receptions for 62 yards. Kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter.

Saints defensive end Tyree Wilson had a sack of Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix.

New Orleans (1-2) will get the ball to start the second half against Atlanta (1-2).

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
153 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 158

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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