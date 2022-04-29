Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave and Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 12:13 AM
This was the seventh time in franchise history that New Orleans selected two players in the first round of the NFL Draft. The other years this occurred was 2017 (CB Marshon Lattimore and T Ryan Ramczyk), 2015 (G Andrus Peat and LB Stephone Anthony), 2011 (DE Cameron Jordan and RB Mark Ingram), 2002 (DE Charles Grant and WR Donte' Stallworth), 1993 (T William Roaf and TE Irv Smith) and 1975 (WR Larry Burton and G Kurt Schumacher).

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

  • Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 11

The New Orleans Saints traded up to the 11th spot in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select Ohio State receiver Chris Olave on Thursday, April 28.

The Saints, who were scheduled to pick at 16th and 19th in the first round, sent their 16th pick and some other assets to the Washington Commanders to select the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder from San Ysidro, Calif. In his senior year for the Buckeyes Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his four-year career he had 176 catches for 2,711 yards with 35 touchdowns. He is the first receiver the Saints have drafted in the first round since Brandin Cooks in 2015.

He'll be paired with another former Buckeye in the Saints' receiving room, Michael Thomas, a second-round pick in 2016.

Olave's Career Receiving Statistics at Ohio State

Table inside Article
YearGP/GSRecYdsTDY/CLG
201814/012197316.429
201914/5498491217.358
20207/750729714.656
202112/12659361314.461
Tot.47/241762,7113515.461

Overview

  • Olave was the first wideout taken in the first round by New Orleans since Brandin Cooks in 2014.
  • Olave is only the eighth wide receiver taken in the first round by New Orleans all-time and the 71st wideout selected by the club all-time.
  • Olave is the 17th Ohio State player picked in draft by New Orleans. The 17 Buckeyes picked in the first round are tied for the most by the Saints with Nebraska and Southern California.
  • Olave joins fellow Buckeyes in CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett on the Saints roster.
  • In four seasons at Ohio State, Olave finished his college career with 176 receptions for 2,711 yards (15.4 avg.) with 35 touchdowns over 47 games (24 starts).
  • In 2021 as a senior, Olave was a first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American and consensus second-team All-American, catching 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for sixth nationally in scoring grabs.
  • As a junior in 2020, the San Ysidro, Calif. native played in only seven games (seven starts) and managed 50 receptions for 729 yards (14.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns, as Ohio State advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship game. In the semifinal win over Clemson, Olave caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
  • As a sophomore in 2019, Olave caught 49 passes for 849 yards (17.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.
Table inside Article
Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa

  • Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 19

The New Orleans Saints selected Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28.

Penning, a 6-foot-7, 325-pounder from Clear Lake, Iowa, was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the nation's top offensive player. He started all 12 games in 2021, his redshirt senior season.

Overview

  • With the selection of Penning, it is the second time in three years that New Orleans has selected an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft after picking G/C Cesar Ruiz in 2020. Penning is the eighth tackle to be picked by New Orleans in the first round, joining Ryan Ramczyk (2017), Andrus Peat (2015), Jammal Brown (2005), Kyle Turley (1998), Roaf, Jim Dombrowski (1986) and Stan Brock (1980). He is the 44th tackle selected all-time by New Orleans.
  • Penning is the first player ever selected from Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa is the 172nd college or university that the Saints have selected a player from.
  • The 6-7, 329-pound Penning Played in 37 career games with 33 starts, opening his final 33 college contests at Northern Iowa.
  • In 2021, he opened all 12 contests and was a consensus FCS All-American selection. He was a consensus All-American and was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the FCS national offensive player of the year.
  • The Clear Lake, Iowa native played his junior campaign in the spring of 2021 and started five games at left tackle and one at right tackle, as he was named honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference.
