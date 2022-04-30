Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor with Pick 49 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:34 PM
The New Orleans Saints selected Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

Alontae Taylor

CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Taylor is a 6-foot, 199-pounder who is from Manchester, Tenn. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine with a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. He played in 45 games with 31 starts for the Volunteers. Taylor started his career at Tennessee as a wide receiver but moved to cornerback in 2018. He had 162 tackles with four interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

2022 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints Draft Pick Alontae Taylor

