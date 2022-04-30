New Orleans Saints select Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor with Pick 49 in the 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 199-pounder who is from Manchester, Tenn. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine with a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. He played in 45 games with 31 starts for the Volunteers. Taylor started his career at Tennessee as a wide receiver but moved to cornerback in 2018. He had 162 tackles with four interceptions and 19 passes defensed.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.