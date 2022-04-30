New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with the 194th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.
Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 294-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021. He didn't play in 2020 but in 2019 he played in 13 games with 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Jackson played in 12 games in 2018 with 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft sixth-round draft selection Jordan Jackson. The defensive tackle out of Air Force was selected with the 194th pick.