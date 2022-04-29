Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about receiver Chris Olave | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 11

Olave ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine

Apr 28, 2022 at 08:50 PM
New Orleans Saints

Five things to know about receiver Chris Olave, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th pick Thursday, April 28:

Chris Olave

WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

  1. Olave set the Ohio State record with 35 receiving touchdowns in his four-year career, the fourth-most in Big Ten history.
  2. A team captain with the Buckeyes, Olave was a first-team All-American in 2021 (American Football Coaches Association) and also named second-team All-American by The Associated Press, Walter Camp and FWAA.
  3. Olave has run a 10.8 100-meter dash and has long jumped 23-feet, six inches. At the NFL Combine was timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 32 inches and a broad jump of 124 inches.
  4. Graduated from Ohio State with a degree in consumer and family financial services.
  5. In his senior year of high school he caught 93 passes for a San Diego Section-record 1,764 yards and 26 touchdowns.

2022 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints Draft Pick Chris Olave

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Chris Olave, wide receiver out of Ohio State who was selected with the 11th pick.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Chris Olave, wide receiver out of Ohio State who was selected with the 11th pick.
Image from iOS (3)
