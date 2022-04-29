New Orleans Saints trade up to select Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick in first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Saints, who were scheduled to pick at 16th and 19th in the first round, sent their 16th pick and some other assets to the Washington Commanders to select the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder from San Ysidro, Calif. In his senior year for the Buckeyes Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his four-year career he had 176 catches for 2,711 yards with 35 touchdowns. He is the first receiver the Saints have drafted in the first round since Brandin Cooks in 2015.