Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft sixth-round draft selection Jordan Jackson. The defensive tackle out of Air Force was selected with the 194th pick.

Five things to know about defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, an Air Force product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 194th pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.

Jordan Jackson

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 285 lbs
  • College: Air Force
  1. Completed survival training, the basic space operations program in remote piloted aircraft in the summer of 2018.
  2. In two of his seasons at Air Force, had 12.5 tackles for loss and in his final season, posted a career high 7.5 sacks.
  3. Missed the 2020 season at Air Force due to combination of recovering from injury and Covid precautions.
  4. Ranks second in Air Force history in career sack yardage (137) and eighth in tackle for loss yardage (181).
  5. Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints.

Advertising