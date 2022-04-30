Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Five things to know about defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, an Air Force product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 194th pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.
- Completed survival training, the basic space operations program in remote piloted aircraft in the summer of 2018.
- In two of his seasons at Air Force, had 12.5 tackles for loss and in his final season, posted a career high 7.5 sacks.
- Missed the 2020 season at Air Force due to combination of recovering from injury and Covid precautions.
- Ranks second in Air Force history in career sack yardage (137) and eighth in tackle for loss yardage (181).
- Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints.