Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

The payoff was Taylor becoming the highest-drafted defensive back selected by New Orleans since 2017, when the Saints picked cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first round (No. 11) and safety Marcus Williams in the second (No. 42).

"We added a player to our secondary that we feel really good about," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "We feel like he comes in and competes at the corner position. He does have some flexibility to potentially move inside (to the slot). He's an outstanding special teams player, so in terms of adding some depth to our team and in terms of helping our team as a core special teams player, we feel like we really helped our group."

In his Tennessee career, Taylor started 31 of 45 games and finished with four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 162 tackles. He became a starter as a true freshman, the first for Tennessee at cornerback since 2013.

"I just feel like I'm just an athlete," Taylor said. "I'm just an athlete. I have the versatility, I don't feel like I have a lot of bad muscle memory things. So being able to go to defensive back, being an athlete, I can just go out there and play.