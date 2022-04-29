Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about tackle Trevor Penning | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 19

Penning has a 83½-inch wingspan, set Northern Iowa’s squat record with two reps at 625 pounds

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:33 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Five things to know about tackle Trevor Penning, a Northern Iowa product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28.

Trevor-Penning-Headshot

Trevor Penning

OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Northern Iowa

Related Links

  1. Penning was part of an offensive line at Northern Iowa that allowed just 36 sacks and a loss of 231 yards on the season and went 25-for-30 on red zone attempts-scores.
  2. Was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year.
  3. Penning was a three-year starter at left tackle for Northern Iowa.
  4. Has a 83 ½-inch wingspan and set Northern Iowa's squat record with two reps at 625 pounds.
  5. Was a team captain at Newman Catholic High School where he also lettered in basketball and track and field.

2022 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints Draft Pick Trevor Penning

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
1 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
2 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
3 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
4 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
5 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
6 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
7 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
8 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
9 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
10 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
11 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
12 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
13 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
14 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
15 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
16 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
17 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
18 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
19 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
20 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
21 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
22 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
23 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
24 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
25 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
26 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.
27 / 27

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft first round draft selection Trevor Penning, offensive lineman out of the University of Northern Iowa who was selected with the 19th pick.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave and Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add two big pieces to offense with receiver Chris Olave, tackle Trevor Penning

Saints traded up to 11th to select Ohio State receiver

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

It was the seventh time the franchise has made two first-round picks

news

New Orleans Saints select Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning with Pick 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Penning, a 6-foot-7, 325-pounder from Clear Lake, Iowa, was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award

news

Five things to know about receiver Chris Olave | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 11

Olave ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine

news

New Orleans Saints trade up to select Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the 11th pick in first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Olave had 176 catches for 2,711 yards with 35 touchdowns for the Buckeyes

news

New Orleans Saints wanted to collect two first-round picks in this year's draft

'I think it's an opportunity to get a really good player a year before we would get him ordinarily'

news

Five years ago, New Orleans Saints drafted class that became best in franchise history

Class has combined to be named All-Pro five times, and to 10 Pro Bowls

news

Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Specialists | Top 10 Tuesday

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 25, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 16th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 16th pick from 2012-2021

Advertising