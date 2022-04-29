Five things to know about tackle Trevor Penning | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 19

Five things to know about tackle Trevor Penning, a Northern Iowa product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28.
- Penning was part of an offensive line at Northern Iowa that allowed just 36 sacks and a loss of 231 yards on the season and went 25-for-30 on red zone attempts-scores.
- Was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year.
- Penning was a three-year starter at left tackle for Northern Iowa.
- Has a 83 ½-inch wingspan and set Northern Iowa's squat record with two reps at 625 pounds.
- Was a team captain at Newman Catholic High School where he also lettered in basketball and track and field.
