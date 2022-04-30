Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:03 PM
Five things to know about defensive back Alontae Taylor, a Tennesse product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 49th pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

Alontae Taylor

CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Tennessee
  1. Played quarterback in high school, accounted for 8,225 yards total offense and 75 touchdowns at Coffee County Central High in Manchester, Tenn.
  2. Originally played receiver at University of Tennessee before transitioning to cornerback prior to his freshman season. Became starter as freshman, was Tennessee's first true freshman starter at cornerback since 2013.
  3. Played in the Reese's Senior Bowl, and intercepted a pass in the game.
  4. Named to the Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll three times – 2019, '20 and '21.
  5. Selected to the SEC Football Leadership Council in 2020.

Advertising