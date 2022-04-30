Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Five things to know about defensive back Alontae Taylor, a Tennesse product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 49th pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29.
- Played quarterback in high school, accounted for 8,225 yards total offense and 75 touchdowns at Coffee County Central High in Manchester, Tenn.
- Originally played receiver at University of Tennessee before transitioning to cornerback prior to his freshman season. Became starter as freshman, was Tennessee's first true freshman starter at cornerback since 2013.
- Played in the Reese's Senior Bowl, and intercepted a pass in the game.
- Named to the Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll three times – 2019, '20 and '21.
- Selected to the SEC Football Leadership Council in 2020.