Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Five things to know about linebacker D'Marco Jackson, an Appalachian State product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 161st pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.
- Appalachian State graduate who is pursuing a master's degree in business administration.
- Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision. Was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
- Only FBS player in the 2000s with a season (2021) that included at least 120 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and six passes defensed.
- In high school, was a state champion in discus.
- Cousin, Maurice Morris, played running back in NFL for Seattle (2002-08) and Detroit (2009-11).
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft fifth-round draft selection D'Marco Jackson. The linebacker out of Appalachian State was selected with the 161st pick.