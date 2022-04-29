New Orleans Saints add two big pieces to offense with receiver Chris Olave, tackle Trevor Penning

Allen said Olave was a player the Saints liked during the entire draft process and were impressed with his route running and how he was able to transition out of his breaks. "He's the only guy I felt like I knew exactly what we'd get," Allen said. " ...(He's) the best, most well-rounded receiver in the draft."

Penning, a 6-7, 325-pounder from Clear Lake, Iowa, was the only lineman who was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the nation's top offensive player. He started all 12 games in 2021, his redshirt senior season, and was named to numerous All-America teams. The Saints have an opening at left tackle after longtime starter Terron Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. If Penning does start at left tackle the Saints will have used four first-round picks and one second-round pick (center Erik McCoy) on the unit. Allen said Penning will compete for the job and no one should pencil him in as the starter, although he does like his demeanor.

"This guy is big, tough, nasty," Allen said. "Plays our type of football. We were ecstatic he was sitting there when we got to pick at 19. ... We see a skill set we like and a mentality that we like."

Penning said he was excited to join the team. "I'm ready to compete and win us a Super Bowl."

Allen said size is important in the NFL. "Big, strong, long athlete," Allen said of Penning. "Getting a guy with that size is ... good for us."