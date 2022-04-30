New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder who is from Spartanburg, S.C. He was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and participated in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. He had 120 tackles in 2021 with 19 tackles for loss and six sacks. He played 53 games at Appalachian State and had 295 tackles with 35 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.