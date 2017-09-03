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Walter Jones launching 96 Check initiative in memory of Cortez Kennedy

Kennedy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and friend of Saints organization, died at 48

Sep 03, 2017 at 05:00 AM

Walter Jones, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was a teammate and friend of the late Cortez Kennedy, is launching an initiative called 96 Check in memory of Kennedy, who died May 23, 2017 at age 48.

Jones is asking all NFL players and families across the league to pick one teammate they have not talked to recently and check on him Sept. 6 each year. The program was announced in this article on the NFL player engagement website.

Kennedy wore No. 96 during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Of all the things I've done in a Seattle uniform, all while under the watchful eye of Cortez – I know that living a life of kindness, a respectful life, is what mattered most to Tez," Jones said in the article. "96 Check gives me the chance to honor his life and shine a light on his caring heart, while looking after players who may have slipped through the cracks."

In addition to being a Seahawks great, Kennedy was close to New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton and countless others in the Saints organization. The team honored Kennedy during offseason workouts by wearing the No. 96 on their helmets.

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