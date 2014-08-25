Vote on the Entergy Power Play of the Game: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

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Aug 25, 2014 at 03:02 AM
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New Orleans Saints training camp primarily will be in Metairie, aiming for joint practices, Coach Kellen Moore says
Moore: Saints made good strides in NFL free agency
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At owners meetings, Kellen Moore envisions strong New Orleans backfield featuring Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne
"It's a great situation for us"
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Quarterback Zach Wilson believes New Orleans is the right fit
Wilson will compete with Rattler for the No. 2 spot behind Shough
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Zach Wilson: Five Things to Know about new Saints quarterback
Saints add former Jets starting quarterback to roster
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Saints sign QB Zach Wilson to one-year contract
2021 NFL Draft second overall pick joins New Orleans after spending 2025 with Miami Dolphins
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Saints re-sign S Terrell Burgess to one-year contract
Five-year NFL veteran was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Utah
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Saints re-sign DE Chris Rumph II
Defensive end played defense and special teams in his first season in New Orleans in 2025 | Shift4 Transaction Alert
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Ty Chandler: Five Things to Know about new Saints running back
Saints add speedy veteran running back to strengthen rushing attack
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Saints agree to terms with running back Ty Chandler
Chandler is a four-year NFL veteran originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft | Shift4 Transaction Alert