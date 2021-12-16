Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Garrett Griffin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|S
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Right Finger
|FP
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Richard Sherman
|Achilles
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Jordan Whitehead
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|Right Hip
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Tom Brady
|NIR-Rest
|DNP