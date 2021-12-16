Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 16, 2021 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DNP
TE Garrett Griffin Hamstring DNP DNP
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring DNP LP
LB Pete Werner Elbow LP LP
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Toe LP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP DNP
RB Leonard Fournette Ankle DNP DNP
CB Richard Sherman Achilles DNP DNP
S Antoine Winfield Foot DNP DNP
S Jordan Whitehead Calf LP LP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP FP
P Bradley Pinion Right Hip FP FP
QB Tom Brady NIR-Rest DNP

