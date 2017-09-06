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Takeaways from Saints Coach Sean Payton's teleconference, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Payton spoke with the media Wednesday morning

Sep 06, 2017 at 02:14 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton held a teleconference with local media Wednesday, Sept. 6. It was his first press briefing ahead of Monday's game vs. the Vikings in Minnesota. Some takeaways;

  1. Payton said the Saints signed wide receiver Austin Carr off of waivers from the Patriots because he was advanced in his route running for a young player, had strong hands and good balance. Payton said Carr's preseason tape "was strong."
  1. Payton said the Saints signed quarterback Taysom Hill off of waivers from the Packers because he is athletic, has a good arm and "the poise you are looking for." Payton said when he watched video of Hill it didn't look typical video of a first-year player.
  1. Payton said the Saints are monitoring Hurricane Irma.
  1. Payton said losing receiver Drew Brees to suspension for the first three games "impacts what you would do and who you would do it with."
  1. Payton said the Saints kept running back Trey Edmunds on the 53-man roster because has been "excellent in the kicking game." Payton said the team expects to get 18-20 snaps a game from Edmunds.
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