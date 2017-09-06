Takeaways from Saints Coach Sean Payton's teleconference, Wednesday, Sept. 6

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton held a teleconference with local media Wednesday, Sept. 6. It was his first press briefing ahead of Monday's game vs. the Vikings in Minnesota. Some takeaways;
- Payton said the Saints signed wide receiver Austin Carr off of waivers from the Patriots because he was advanced in his route running for a young player, had strong hands and good balance. Payton said Carr's preseason tape "was strong."
- Payton said the Saints signed quarterback Taysom Hill off of waivers from the Packers because he is athletic, has a good arm and "the poise you are looking for." Payton said when he watched video of Hill it didn't look typical video of a first-year player.
- Payton said the Saints are monitoring Hurricane Irma.
- Payton said losing receiver Drew Brees to suspension for the first three games "impacts what you would do and who you would do it with."
- Payton said the Saints kept running back Trey Edmunds on the 53-man roster because has been "excellent in the kicking game." Payton said the team expects to get 18-20 snaps a game from Edmunds.