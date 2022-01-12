Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12

Jan 12, 2022 at 03:21 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the club has signed quarterback Blake Bortles﻿, center Cohl Cabral﻿, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach﻿, defensive back Bryce Thompson﻿, wide receiver Kevin White and tight end Ethan Wolf to reserve/future contracts.

Headshot-Blake-Bortles-1920-090221

Blake Bortles

#6 QB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 232 lbs
  • College: UCF

Blake Bortles

Quarterback, UCF (6-5, 236): The third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bortles has played in 78 career games with 73 starts for the Jaguars (2014-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019), completing 1,562-of-2,634 passes for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. After spending parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the active roster and practice squad of the Denver Broncos, Rams and Green Bay Packers, Bortles joined the Saints in Week 16.

This is a 2017 photo of Chase Daniel of the New Orleans Saints football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints roster as of June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cohl Cabral

#68 C

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Cohl Cabral

Center, Arizona State (6-5, 300): Signed to the practice squad in Week 17, Cabral has also had practice squad stints with the Los Angeles Rams, who originally signed him as a rookie free agent in 2020, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. A team captain as a junior and senior for the Sun Devils, the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native started 38 of 50 games in college at center and left tackle, blocking for 1,000 yard rushers from 2017-19.

Headshot-2021-Roach_Malcolm

Malcolm Roach

#97 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 290 lbs
  • College: Texas

Malcolm Roach

Defensive tackle, Texas (6-3, 290): Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Roach has appeared in 16 games with two starts over the last two seasons, recording 26 tackles (10 solo), one interception and one pass defensed. In 2021, he played in seven games with two starts and posted 10 tackles (three solo), his first career pick in Week Two at Carolina and a pass defense.

Headshot-2021-Thompson_Bryce

Bryce Thompson

#32 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Bryce Thompson

Defensive back, Tennessee (5-11, 190): Signed as a rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, Thompson appeared in two contests for New Orleans in his first season, spending the remainder of the campaign on the team's practice squad. In three seasons for the Volunteers, the Columbia, S.C., native appeared in 32 games with 28 starts, totaling 102 tackles (73 solo), eight interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 10 games with eight starts as a junior in 2020, Thompson, posted 36 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Kevin-White-Headshot-2021

Kevin White

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 216 lbs
  • College: West Virginia

Kevin White

Wide Receiver, West Virginia (6-1, 195): The Emmaus, Pa., native has played in 23 career NFL games with six starts with Chicago (2016-18), San Francisco (2020) and New Orleans (2021), recording career totals of 26 receptions for 323 yards. White appeared in six games when he was activated off the practice squad with one start for New Orleans in 2021 and posted a 38-yard reception in the Oct. 31 win over Tampa Bay and added four special teams stops.

Headshot-2021-Wolf_Ethan

Ethan Wolf

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 252 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Ethan Wolf

Tight end, Tennessee (6-6, 253): The Minster, Ohio native spent the bulk of the 2021 season on the Saints practice squad, appearing in two games and recording two receptions for eight yards. Prior to joining the New Orleans practice squad at midseason in 2020, Wolf was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and has had practice squad stints with the Packers, Rams and Colts. In four seasons in Knoxville, Wolf posted 91 receptions for 998 yards and seven touchdowns in 50 games played.

