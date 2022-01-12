Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

Bryce Thompson

Defensive back, Tennessee (5-11, 190): Signed as a rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, Thompson appeared in two contests for New Orleans in his first season, spending the remainder of the campaign on the team's practice squad. In three seasons for the Volunteers, the Columbia, S.C., native appeared in 32 games with 28 starts, totaling 102 tackles (73 solo), eight interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 10 games with eight starts as a junior in 2020, Thompson, posted 36 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.