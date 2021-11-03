Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 9 vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:

Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities based on current local health & safety guidelines. It will open 3 hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by The Mixed Nuts. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.

At this time, fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result in order to enter Champions Square.

This week's halftime will be a ceremony inducting Saints legends Jahri Evans and Roman Harper into the Saints Hall of Fame.

LIGHT UP THE DOME:

Be a part of the pregame show this season! Exclusively on the SAINTS MOBILE APP, fans can Light Up the Dome presented by SeatGeek during player introductions. Activate the feature on your mobile device and participate in a synchronized light show with your fellow Saints fans.

In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the SAINTS MOBILE APP and grant permission for the app to use their microphone, as the light show is activated by the in-arena audio. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints app prior to entering the Caesars Superdome and have their phones open and ready prior to introductions. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS.

CONCESSION OFFERS:

Fans 21 and over can enjoy samples of Crown Royal whisky at Section 124 and inside the Crown Royal Signature Club on gamedays. Sampling will be available when gates open for the general public until the end of the third quarter.

SAINTS MERCHANDISE OFFERS + AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Did you know you can now order Saints merchandise straight from your seat? Open the SAINTS MOBILE APP, place your mobile order and have it delivered or ready for pick-up during the game!

Interested in exclusive merchandise & one-of-a-kind team experiences? Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

OFFICIAL SAINTS FAN PACKAGES: