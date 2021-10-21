Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints partner with Caesars to host toga party and costume contest in Week 8

Party and contest will be held in Champions Square prior to Saints-Buccaneers game

Oct 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Champions-Square-NOSNYG-v2-100321-0001
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Caesars to throw a Halloween toga party in Champions Square prior to kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All Saints fans are invited to Champions Square for the festivities (reminder: the Square is not just open to ticketholders!). Champions Square will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, activations and food & beverage concessions.

Toga Contest: As part of the pre-game party, the Saints will hold a toga costume contest. Fans are encouraged to show off their creativity when designing their gameday toga. To be eligible for the contest, fans must be present in Champions Square by 2:00pm. At that time, Saints staff will survey the crowd and select 3 finalists who will face off in a live vote during the Saints-Bucs game. The crowd inside the Caesars Superdome will determine the winner (based on the noise meter). All three finalists will be awarded prizes furnished by Harrah's New Orleans.

The 2nd runner up will win $1,000 Free Casino Play at Harrah's New Orleans, the 1st runner up will win dinner for winner + 7 guests at Manning's in Archie's private dining room (appearance by Archie himself), and the Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (Room, Dinner and Show with airfare to Las Vegas provided by Saints). Fans do not need to be ticketholders in order to participate or win. Fans must be 21 years of age or older to be selected as a winner of this contest.

As required by the city of New Orleans, all fans age 12 or above who enter Champions Square must provide evidence of having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine OR a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Free vaccinations will be available to fans outside of Gate A Ground, starting at 12:25 p.m.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes minority investor in Burnley Football Club

Veteran makes investment in Premier League club
news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Contest to be played at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Feb. 19, 2022
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Dining for Dreams Event on Nov. 8

Davis and his teammates will entertain, interact with guests to raise money for charitable causes
news

Sam Mills to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of Saints-Dallas Cowboys contest

Dome Patrol linebacker led New Orleans in tackles, five of his nine (1989-92 and 1994) seasons with the club
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Lattimore had six pass breakups in team's win over Washington Football Team
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Wil Lutz to be inducted into Georgia State Hall of Fame

Saints and Georgia State kicker to be inducted into college Hall of Fame.
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kenny Stills, Jordan Mills called up from Practice Squad
news

Louisiana-based Crystal Clear Imaging extends partnership with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans 

Official signage partner will continue work inside the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Championship Square and team facilities
Advertising