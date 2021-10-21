New Orleans Saints partner with Caesars to host toga party and costume contest in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Caesars to throw a Halloween toga party in Champions Square prior to kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All Saints fans are invited to Champions Square for the festivities (reminder: the Square is not just open to ticketholders!). Champions Square will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, activations and food & beverage concessions.

Toga Contest: As part of the pre-game party, the Saints will hold a toga costume contest. Fans are encouraged to show off their creativity when designing their gameday toga. To be eligible for the contest, fans must be present in Champions Square by 2:00pm. At that time, Saints staff will survey the crowd and select 3 finalists who will face off in a live vote during the Saints-Bucs game. The crowd inside the Caesars Superdome will determine the winner (based on the noise meter). All three finalists will be awarded prizes furnished by Harrah's New Orleans.

The 2nd runner up will win $1,000 Free Casino Play at Harrah's New Orleans, the 1st runner up will win dinner for winner + 7 guests at Manning's in Archie's private dining room (appearance by Archie himself), and the Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (Room, Dinner and Show with airfare to Las Vegas provided by Saints). Fans do not need to be ticketholders in order to participate or win. Fans must be 21 years of age or older to be selected as a winner of this contest.