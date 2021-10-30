Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME OVERVIEW:
The Saints begin Sunday what will be a two-game stretch of NFC South contests, starting when they host the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 60th overall meeting (regular season/postseason) between the two clubs since the Buccaneers first joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. Since 2002, the two teams have battled in the NFC South together as they are the only two clubs in the division to have hoisted a Lombardi Trophy on their shoulders.
New Orleans leads the regular-season series 37-21, including two consecutive season sweeps, however the Saints will be looking to eliminate the bad taste from last season's 30-20 NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Buccaneers as they used that momentum to become World Champions.
Head Coach Sean Payton is 18-10 against Tampa Bay in the regular season, having won the last five.
The stakes are high in the 4-2 Saints are looking to close in on the 6-1 Buccaneers in a close NFC South race. Upcoming Tampa Bay and Atlanta home matchups would allow New Orleans to make a move and improve their positioning as they seek to win their fifth straight division title.
SAINTS-BUCCANEERS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National radio: Compass Media Network
Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME STREAMING & HOW TO WATCH DETAILS:
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS
SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Enhance your gameday experience while watching from home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in the Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Caesars Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to vaccination policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.
CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2021 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? GoAuto has joined the Saints to make your gameday commute a breeze. Simple download the SAINTS APP presented by Verizon and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT
PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities based on current local health & safety guidelines. It will open 3 hours prior to kick off and performances by The Molly Ringwalds with DJ Hollaback will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
At this time, fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test result in order to enter Champions Square.
The Saints have also partnered with Caesars to host toga party and costume contest in Week 8 in Champions Square prior to Saints-Buccaneers game. Fans are encouraged to show off their creativity when designing their gameday toga and costumes. To be eligible for the contest, fans must be present in Champions Square by 2:00pm. FULL DETAILS & RULES >>
This week's halftime performance will be from The Great Tornado Band of Talladega College.
LIGHT UP THE DOME:
Be a part of the pregame show this season! Exclusively on the SAINTS MOBILE APP, fans can Light Up the Dome presented by SeatGeek during player introductions. Activate the feature on your mobile device and participate in a synchronized light show with your fellow Saints fans.
In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the SAINTS MOBILE APP and grant permission for the app to use their microphone, as the light show is activated by the in-arena audio. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints app prior to entering the Caesars Superdome and have their phones open and ready prior to introductions. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS.
CONCESSION OFFERS:
Fans 21 and over can enjoy samples of Crown Royal whisky at Section 124 and inside the Crown Royal Signature Club on gamedays. Sampling will be available when gates open for the general public until the end of the third quarter.
SAINTS MERCHANDISE OFFERS + AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:
Did you know you can now order Saints merchandise straight from your seat? Open the SAINTS MOBILE APP, place your mobile order and have it delivered or ready for pick-up during the game!
Interested in exclusive merchandise & one-of-a-kind team experiences? Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
OFFICIAL SAINTS FAN PACKAGES:
Saints ticket and travel packages are now on sale through ON LOCATION, the Official Fan Travel Partner of the New Orleans Saints. Pregame field passes are also available for home games. VIEW FAN PACKAGES