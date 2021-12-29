Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 17 vs. Panthers

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:

Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities based on current local health and safety guidelines. It will open three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Blue Rhythm. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.

At this time, fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR or Antigen test result in order to enter Champions Square.

This week's National Anthem will be performed by Denisia and fans will enjoy a halftime performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and "The Master's Touch" Drumline.

LIGHT UP THE DOME:

Be a part of the pregame show this season! Exclusively on the SAINTS MOBILE APP, fans can Light Up the Dome presented by SeatGeek during player introductions. Activate the feature on your mobile device and participate in a synchronized light show with your fellow Saints fans.

In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the SAINTS MOBILE APP and grant permission for the app to use their microphone, as the light show is activated by the in-arena audio. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints app prior to entering the Caesars Superdome and have their phones open and ready prior to introductions. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS.

CONCESSION OFFERS:

Fans 21 and over can enjoy samples of Crown Royal whisky at the Signature Club and outside Section 124 on gamedays. Sampling will be available when gates open for the general public until the end of the third quarter.

For fans seated in the 200 or 300 club levels, Waitr is now offering in-seat concession delivery for your section. Place your order when you arrive at the game and get your eat on! For the best experience, download the Waitr App prior to the game.

SAINTS MERCHANDISE OFFERS + AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Did you know you can now order Saints merchandise straight from your seat? Open the SAINTS MOBILE APP, place your mobile order and have it delivered or ready for pick-up during the game!

Interested in exclusive merchandise & one-of-a-kind team experiences? Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit University of New Orleans. Volunteers will also be selling tickets around the Caesars Superdome in addition to stationary sellers and kiosks at Section 152 and 126 on the Plaza level. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

OFFICIAL SAINTS FAN PACKAGES: