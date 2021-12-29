Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

THE MATCHUP: PANTHERS AT SAINTS 2021 WEEK 17
The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 season after dropping a 20-3 decision to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a valiant effort where 17 players were not available to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Saints will host the Panthers looking to avenge a 26-7 loss at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, leading the all-time series 27-26 and looking to avoid their first season sweep by Carolina since 2015. Prior to the September loss, New Orleans had won four consecutive contests over the Panthers.
A victory will be crucial for New Orleans who remains one game behind the 8-7 San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and at the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in a competitive NFC playoff race for the final two spots if New Orleans wants to reach the postseason for the fifth consecutive season.
SAINTS-PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY
The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-26, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995- 2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-12 record in games played in the Caesars Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 53 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,182 points scored by New Orleans, 1,154 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20.
- 27 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 24 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in the 2020 regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Week 2: Carolina Panthers 26, Saints 7; September 19, 2021 @ Bank of America Stadium – The Carolina Panthers, a week after their season-opening win over the New York Jets, continued to take advantage of home cooking and handed the Saints a 26-7 defeat on a warm afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold was impressive and efficient throughout the majority of the game, completing 26-of-38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdown passes, one interception and a 99.1 rating. But Darnold wasn't the lone story of the day, as a healthy Christian McCaffrey gained 137 total yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Panthers defense seemingly took away most of the Saints' big play abilities, with New Orleans' longest play a 27-yard connection between quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. New Orleans struggled running the ball (17 carries for 48 yards) and on early downs, resulting in unfavorable situations on third down (2-for-11) and losing the time of possession battle 38:32-21:28.
Defensively, LB Demario Davis led the club with 12 tackles, while a pair of young defensive linemen in DT Malcolm Roach and DE Payton Turner recorded their first career interception and sack respectively.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-CAROLINA PANTHERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Panthers:
32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:
32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak:
One-game winning streak for Carolina, 9/19/21-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Panthers:
Five games, 10/15/00- 11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:
Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Panthers:
45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game vs Saints:
45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Panthers:
Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game vs Saints:
Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
CAROLINA PANTHERS WEEK 16 RECAP
From Panthers.com
The Panthers played two quarterbacks Sunday, but had no answers for the one the Buccaneers used.
Even without most of his usual targets, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was his typically effective self in a 32-6 win, which dropped the Panthers to 5-10 for the season.
Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown while completing 18 of his 30 passes.
The Panthers allowed 391 yards of total offense, the third-highest total of the season (trailing just the 571 by the Vikings and the 433 the Cowboys gained).
The Panthers started Cam Newton as promised, and he led them to a field goal drive to start the game. It might have been a touchdown, except running back Ameer Abdullah appeared to trip over left tackle Brady Christensen's foot, falling down instead of staying in a wide-open passing lane, as the third-down pass fell incomplete.
When Sam Darnold entered the game early in the second quarter, he threw a 63-yard bomb to Shi Smith, but that was mostly the extent of the passing fireworks.
Newton finished the game 7-of-13 for 61 yards and an interception with 42 yards rushing, while Darnold was 15-of-32 for 190 yards.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 16 RECAP
With 22 players out because of Covid-19 and the team starting its fourth quarterback of the season, the New Orleans Saints offense couldn't get on track against a rugged Miami defense and the Dolphins rolled to a 20-3 victory Monday, Dec. 27 at the Caesars Superdome.
The loss ended the Saints' two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 7-8, making them 10th in the NFC standings. The win was the Dolphins' seventh consecutive as they improved to 8-7.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.