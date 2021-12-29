Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

SAINTS-PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-26, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995- 2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-12 record in games played in the Caesars Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.