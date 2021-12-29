Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers 2021 NFL Week 17

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 season after dropping a 20-3 decision to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a valiant effort where 17 players were not available to play due to Covid-19 protocols.
A victory will be crucial for New Orleans, which remains one game behind the 8-7 San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and at the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in a competitive NFC playoff race for the final two spots, if it wants to reach the postseason for the fifth consecutive season.
The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-26, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-12 record in games played in the Caesars Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
