Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers 2021 NFL Week 17

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2, 2022

Dec 29, 2021 at 09:36 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-NOSCAR-David-Onyemata-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 season after dropping a 20-3 decision to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a valiant effort where 17 players were not available to play due to Covid-19 protocols.

A victory will be crucial for New Orleans, which remains one game behind the 8-7 San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and at the same spot as the 7-8 Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in a competitive NFC playoff race for the final two spots, if it wants to reach the postseason for the fifth consecutive season.

The Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 27-26, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry's continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 13-12 record in games played in the Caesars Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 52 regular season games in the series, 25 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 13. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

  • Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Sarah Kustok (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-PANTHERS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Sports USA Radio

  • Announcers: Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Related Links

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2021 NFL Week 17. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 17 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 17 game against Panthers
news

Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport make impact for New Orleans Saints against Miami | NFL Week 16 Helmet Stickers

Duo combined for three sacks, four quarterback hits
news

Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis

Saints had 22 players on Reserve/Covid-19 list for game
news

Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints 20-3 on 'Monday Night Football' | NFL Week 16

With New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid, offense struggles; Saints fall to 7-8
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Dolphins Week 16 | 2021 NFL

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 16 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins | NFL Week 16

Left tackle Terron Armstead is inactive for 'Monday Night Football'
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 16 game against Dolphins
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Dolphins 2021 NFL Week 16

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27, 2021
news

Saints vs Dolphins Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 16

New Orleans captured the last meeting with Miami with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017
Advertising