The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden. Our organization and our fans greatly benefitted from his passion for the game of football and his affinity for the Gulf South. He often spoke glowingly of our region and the uniqueness of its people. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family, countless friends and multitudes of acquaintances he made throughout his remarkable life."
Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden
Dec 28, 2021 at 07:09 PM