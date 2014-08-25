Live Blog Live updates from Monday's Saints practice
Replay of updates from New Orleans Saints practice
Team worked out in Metairie on Monday
Live Blog Live updates from Monday's Saints practice
Live Blog Live updates from Monday's Saints practice
"His versatility, the way he attacks the football, the way he catches the football, the way he can separate at the line of scrimmage — a lot of pluses with this one"
"I know we're going to get a really good player at pick 8, so you get excited about that"
Moore: Saints made good strides in NFL free agency
"It's a great situation for us"
Wilson will compete with Rattler for the No. 2 spot behind Shough
Saints add former Jets starting quarterback to roster
2021 NFL Draft second overall pick joins New Orleans after spending 2025 with Miami Dolphins
Five-year NFL veteran was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Utah
Defensive end played defense and special teams in his first season in New Orleans in 2025 | Shift4 Transaction Alert