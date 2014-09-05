Recap of Friday's New Orleans Saints coverage

John DeShazier on
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John DeShazier on
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"He leads in a really powerful way and it's been a lot of fun to see"
Saints will spend week in Paris prior to game, preseason expected to allow for several joint practices
'This one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France'
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add WR Brock Rechsteiner after tryout at rookie minicamp
"Big guys are ready to go out there and dominate and hit each other"
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints entire eight-player draft class is now under contract
"He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout"
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Seven players signed ahead of team's Rookie Minicamp
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add DL Zxavian Harris as undrafted free agent from Ole Miss
55 players to participate in camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Find out the jersey numbers for the Saints 2026 Draft Class, undrafted free agents, and recent veteran additions