Plays of the Game: Saints at Colts

Drew Brees to Austin Johnson for a three-yard touchdown:
Drew Brees to Marques Colston for a 13-yard touchdown:
Kenny Vaccaro intercepts Andrew Luck:
Brian Dixon intercepts Matt Hasselbeck:
Josh Lenz muffs puint, Saints recover:
**
**
Drew Brees to Austin Johnson for a three-yard touchdown:
Drew Brees to Marques Colston for a 13-yard touchdown:
Kenny Vaccaro intercepts Andrew Luck:
Brian Dixon intercepts Matt Hasselbeck:
Josh Lenz muffs puint, Saints recover:
**
**
Moore: Saints made good strides in NFL free agency
"It's a great situation for us"
Wilson will compete with Rattler for the No. 2 spot behind Shough
Saints add former Jets starting quarterback to roster
2021 NFL Draft second overall pick joins New Orleans after spending 2025 with Miami Dolphins
Five-year NFL veteran was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Utah
Defensive end played defense and special teams in his first season in New Orleans in 2025 | Shift4 Transaction Alert
Saints add speedy veteran running back to strengthen rushing attack
Chandler is a four-year NFL veteran originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft | Shift4 Transaction Alert