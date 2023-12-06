Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft

Dec 06, 2023 at 04:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher to the active squad. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 318 lbs
  • College: Penn State
  1. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft out of Penn State, Mustipher was signed by the Denver Broncos.
  2. In high school, he was a four-time letterman at McDonogh School as well as a two-time team captain. He helped the Eagles to a 9-1 record and a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Championship as a freshman
  3. Mustipher was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in high school, and he claimed a first-team spot on USA Today's All-USA Maryland Football Team as a senior. Following his senior year, he was named consensus all-state by the Maryland High School Football Foundation in 2016.
  4. At Penn State, he started 13 games at defensive tackle where he tallied 38 tackles (19 solo) with a tackle for loss and quarterback hurry. He was also named the coaching staff's Defensive Player of the Game (Northwestern, 10/1), and he was voted a team captain second-straight season in his senior year.
  5. He was selected All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and third team by the media following his college career, and he was awarded AP All-Big Ten second team honors as well. Additionally, he earned Penn State's Tim Shaw Thrive Award and the Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award.

