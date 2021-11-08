Offensive penalties put New Orleans Saints in difficult situations against Atlanta

"We had one where I didn't like the location," he said. "And it's also finding ways to create separation. We got a lot of man coverage (Sunday). And so, how do we find ways to get access and how do we find ways to get separation, and they were able to do that in some cases. Deonte (Harris) had some big plays for us and obviously some of our bunch sets, even later in the two-minute. I think that's the key."

Payton said designed plays can assist receivers with creating separation.

"You can do it with formation, you can do it with motion, and then you can do it with release patterns," he said. "You know, you line up in clusters and bunch, is what we did for a number of these plays (Sunday). It forces you defensively – it's harder to get your hands on someone. You've got to back off sometimes if the receivers are stacked.

"We had a number of those type of formations (Sunday), so we'll keep looking at that. But this league is filled with man-to-man coverage technique, and we're going to have to be able to beat that and handle that."

New Orleans also allowed several large gains defensively in the passing game. Atlanta completed passes for gains of 64, 49, 39 and 34 yards.

"We obviously want to be able to affect the quarterback better," Payton said. "If you just watch the game, (Atlanta's Matt Ryan) had more than enough time. And there's some specifics in coverage that, clearly, we're better than or we can be better than.