Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Long late reception leads to game-winning field goal against New Orleans Saints | Turning Point of the Game

Saints led 25-24 with 61 seconds left in 27-24 loss

Nov 08, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

saints-defense-11-7-21

The well wasn't dry.

It appeared to be so for Atlanta on Sunday, after the New Orleans Saints scored their 22nd point of the fourth quarter to take a 25-24 lead over the Falcons in the Caesars Superdome.

The one-point lead obviously wasn't insurmountable. But with 61 seconds left, Atlanta starting at its 25-yard line after a touchback, the Superdome crowd in a frenzy and the Falcons having failed to score on three of their four possessions in the quarter – their touchdown came on a 6-yard pass following a sack and fumble return, and the other three drives maxed out at their 39-yard line – the Saints' defense was where it wanted to be.

Until Atlanta went back to a play that the Falcons said they ran earlier in the game, a play that helped them kick the game-winning field goal as time expired in the Saints' 27-25 loss.

On first-and-10 from the 25, quarterback Matt Ryan took the shotgun snap, looked to his right and found running back Cordarrelle Patterson streaking down the right sideline, with a step on Saints cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿.

The step was enough separation; Patterson hauled in the perfect pass at the Saints' 47-yard line, maintained his balance after Adebo's tackle attempt, and tiptoed down the sideline for another 36 yards before safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ could push him out of bounds at the Saints' 11.

Three plays later – after defensive end ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ forced a fumble by running back Mike Davis on first down that Davis recovered – Younghoe Koo kicked a 29-yard field goal to end the game, as the Saints' record fell to 5-3.

Patterson said Atlanta ran the same play on its first drive; he had a 34-yard reception down the right sideline on the Falcons' third offensive play, but the Saints held defensively and forced a punt. The second time around, the play helped to produce a better result for the Falcons.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints offense remained aggressive in passing game with Trevor Siemian at quarterback | Turning Point of the Game

Siemian attempted a pass on his first three plays
news

Tackle for loss, sack helped push Seattle out of FG range on critical defensive stand for New Orleans Saints | Turning Points of the Game

Demario Davis, Tanoh Kpassagnon provide big plays ahead of FG miss
news

Successful Hail Mary helped propel New Orleans Saints past Washington on Sunday | Turning Point of the Game

49-yard touchdown pass at end of second quarter gave Saints lead they never relinquished
news

Consecutive New Orleans Saints slip-ups on special teams and defense helped Giants seize momentum | Week 4 Turning Point of the Game

A 26-yard punt return preceded 54-yard touchdown pass
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson set tone early for New Orleans Saints in victory over Patriots | Week 3 Turning Point of the Game

Third-year defensive back had a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit against New England
news

Opening drives previewed difficult game for Saints against Carolina | Week 2 Turning Point of the Game

Quick-strike TD against defense, stalled offense set tone in 26-7 loss
news

Paulson Adebo interception retained Saints cushion against Green Bay | Week 1 Turning Point of the Game

Packers were threatening to pull to within one score before Paulson Adebo's interception
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in playoff loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second quarter interception, third quarter fumble helped prevent Saints from creating separation in season-ending loss to Tampa Bay
news

Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints playoff win over Chicago Bears

Fourth-down stop in first quarter allowed New Orleans Saints to preserve early lead
news

Eustis Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers

Malcolm Jenkins end zone interception swung momentum in New Orleans Saints' favor against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints Turning Point of the Game in win over Minnesota Vikings

Alvin Kamara's first TD run established tone for Saints offense
Advertising