Atlanta Falcons defeat New Orleans Saints 27-25 on last-second field goal | NFL Week 9

The defense then picked up its play with pressure on Ryan and sacks from Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport which forced Atlanta to punt, giving New Orleans good field position. Siemian and the offense went to work and scored on a tremendous 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kenny Stills with 1:01 to play. But then Ryan hit Patterson with the deep pass and Atlanta ran out the clock to set up the winning kick.

Siemian finished 25 of 41 for 249 yards with two touchdown passes. Kamara had 13 carries for 50 yards and four receptions for 54 yards while running back Mark Ingram II had nine carries for 43 yards. Deonte Harris was the top receiver with six catches for 52 yards.

Siemian, in his sixth season out of Northwestern, was named the Saints' starting quarterback Friday following the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston in last week's win over Tampa. It was his first start since 2019 and the offense struggled to put drives together in the first three quarters.

The Saints' defense, the strength of the team this season, gave up several chunk plays to Atlanta, including a 49-yard completion, a 39-yard completion and a 34-yard completion. The back-breaker was the 64-yard pass to Patterson to set up the winning field goal. Penalties were another issue as the Saints had 10 accepted for 74 yards.

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson left in the second quarter with an injury and defensive end Payton Turner left the field with nine seconds to play in the first half.