Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Thursday, June 16

3. Wil the Thrill Part 2:

So I'm doubling up Observations on our kicker, but Thursday was even more significant. It was the first time that Wil Lutz has actually place-kicked since last August. During his warmups on the field he was absolutely flawless including a boomer from 59 yards with room to spare. During live drills, however, he wasn't as crisp going 5 of 9, but making a 52-yarder from the right hash which was the last action of minicamp. Lutz had to end it on a make, which he did, drawing applause from his teammates. Allen was very encouraged post practice mentioning it was the first time Lutz had kicked live in a year, and the way the ball came off his foot made him feel comfortable where Lutz was at physically six weeks before training camp.