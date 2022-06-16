Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Thursday, June 16

Coach Dennis Allen moved Thursday practice inside

Jun 16, 2022 at 03:42 PM
Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints
Todd Graffagnini

1. Beat the Heat:

Originally scheduled to practice outside at the Oschner Sports Performance Center for day three of Saints Minicamp 2022, Saints Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after the INDOOR practice Thursday the decision to move inside was made around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after practice on Day 2. With heat indexes reaching into the mid-100s at the close of practice on Thursday, I would imagine all parties involved were happy with that decision, and per usual during indoor workouts, practice was fast and crisp.

2. Bryce Making Plays:

I've been commenting on how Allen really wanted to get as many reps of situational football as possible in just three days of work, and Thursday was no exception. From opening walk-throughs to 7-on-7 reps (no 11-on-11 this practice), the focus was on red zone. I would say after all the reps and all three quarterbacks working, the player that made the most impact was defensive back Bryce Thompson, who was on the Saints practice squad last season. Thompson broke up three passes, including a should-have-been interception stepping in front of wide receiver and another PBU against wide receiver Jarvis Landry at the front left pylon, earning yelps of encouragement and high fives from fellow defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Allen mentioned after practice that Thompson's 's time on the practice squad last year helped him prepare for his opportunity this season. If Thursday was an indication, big things are ahead for the second-year player from Tennessee.

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2022 Minicamp | Day 3

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway celebrates on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway celebrates on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin practice kicking at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin practice kicking at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back P.J. Williams, and defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back P.J. Williams, and defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saintswide receiver Jarvis Landry congratulates tight end Nick Vannett at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saintswide receiver Jarvis Landry congratulates tight end Nick Vannett at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White, tight end Juwan Johnson, and quarterback Andy Dalton participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White, tight end Juwan Johnson, and quarterback Andy Dalton participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton talks to a coach at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton talks to a coach at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derek Schweiger participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derek Schweiger participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo talk at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo talk at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and quarterback Jameis Winston high five at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and quarterback Jameis Winston high five at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight ends Kahale Warring and Juwan Johnson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints tight ends Kahale Warring and Juwan Johnson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston hands it off to running back Alvin Kamara on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston hands it off to running back Alvin Kamara on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Eric Wilson, Isaiah Pryor, and D'Marco Jackson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebackers Eric Wilson, Isaiah Pryor, and D'Marco Jackson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches before Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches before Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Isaiah Pryor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Isaiah Pryor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry checks his spot at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry checks his spot at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixonparticipate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixonparticipate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway catches a pass at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway catches a pass at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
3. Wil the Thrill Part 2:

So I'm doubling up Observations on our kicker, but Thursday was even more significant. It was the first time that Wil Lutz has actually place-kicked since last August. During his warmups on the field he was absolutely flawless including a boomer from 59 yards with room to spare. During live drills, however, he wasn't as crisp going 5 of 9, but making a 52-yarder from the right hash which was the last action of minicamp. Lutz had to end it on a make, which he did, drawing applause from his teammates. Allen was very encouraged post practice mentioning it was the first time Lutz had kicked live in a year, and the way the ball came off his foot made him feel comfortable where Lutz was at physically six weeks before training camp.

Observations will return for training camp!

