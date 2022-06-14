New Orleans Saints get kick-start with healthy Wil Lutz

Now, he's back fully in hopes of making his own.

"I feel good. I just feel excited to be back with the team. It's been a long time coming," Lutz said.

"I had a core muscle injury, similar to a sports hernia and unfortunately, it took multiple surgeries to fix. That area is what I use on a daily basis, so it's different than other guys that have that kind of injury. I rely on those muscles and it's just a longer process than other people, but fortunately we got through it. Training staff did a great job and I'm finally back."

"Any time you get anybody in there feeling completely healthy – this is probably about the only time of the year where you're going to have a guy that's going to feel completely healthy," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I think it's good to have him out here, I'm excited about getting him back, getting him going. Certainly, it's been a long process for him. I know he's excited about getting out here and trying to help the team win.

"There's three phases to the game and every one of them is vitally important to being able to win. One of the issues that we had last year is that we didn't kick it through the uprights as many times as we needed to. That's something that we've got to focus on, we've got to be better in that area this year and we hope that we will."

Lutz is positive that he can regain his form.