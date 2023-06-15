Taysom Hill at ease with his normal roles with New Orleans Saints

"Normal" for Taysom Hill is abnormal for every other NFL player, so his definition almost can be tossed out the window. But the New Orleans Saints' tight end/quarterback/special team ace appeared on the final day of mandatory minicamp to be quite comfortable with the roles he has been asked, and will be required, to fill for the upcoming season.

"I feel like we're starting to figure out what is normal again," Hill said. "I felt like '20 and '21 were so abnormal that I don't know what that is now. We've had a lot of change here the last few years, and I feel like being here the last few days with the guys and the team, I feel like everyone is gelling really well.

"I felt like offensively we were in a really good place, and I was super pleased to see that, to be a part of that. What I was expecting and what I saw and everything else was all super, super positive.

"It's been fun. We have conversations and stuff with the coaches, but I'm kind of like I show up and try to be ready for whatever it is. But it's good. I think we're trying to find this happy medium and happy balance of like, hey, let's be realistic with what we're going to ask you do to this season and make sure that you're getting the time and the reps on those things.

"I thought the last three days has been really great from that standpoint. That communication between me and the staff and what that is has been really good as well."

Hill was in a training camp quarterback battle with Jameis Winston two years ago (after Winston was injured in Game 7, Hill stepped in and the Saints were 4-1 with him as the starter), and last year entered camp primarily as a tight end.

This year, his practice work will be designed around his game reps from last season.

"I think this year is the first time that we've been able to go back and we've looked at 17 games and we looked at rep count, where that was and what I was being asked to do," he said. "And so now we can take, hey, this is like the last 17 games and where your rep count was, where you lined up.