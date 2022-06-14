Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Tuesday, June 14

1. Perfect Attendance

For the first time since 2019, there was a mandatory minicamp at the Oschner Sports Performance Center on Tom Benson Way. There have been voluntary OTAs the last few weeks mostly for rookies and a few veterans sprinkled in here and there, but Tuesday-Thursday is deemed "mandatory" by the league and Saints Coach Dennis Allen was pleased that there was 100 percent attendance (either on or off the field), including running back Alvin Kamara and linebacker Demario Davis, who were not here during OTAs. Also toward the end practice, wide receiver Michael Thomas stepped onto the field wearing his Black and Gold No. 13 jersey. Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury, is expected back on the field participating during training camp in late July, but it was good to see him out there nonetheless.