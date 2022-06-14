Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Tuesday, June 14

Team had 100 percent attendance

Jun 14, 2022 at 04:16 PM
Todd Graffagnini

1. Perfect Attendance

For the first time since 2019, there was a mandatory minicamp at the Oschner Sports Performance Center on Tom Benson Way. There have been voluntary OTAs the last few weeks mostly for rookies and a few veterans sprinkled in here and there, but Tuesday-Thursday is deemed "mandatory" by the league and Saints Coach Dennis Allen was pleased that there was 100 percent attendance (either on or off the field), including running back Alvin Kamara and linebacker Demario Davis, who were not here during OTAs. Also toward the end practice, wide receiver Michael Thomas stepped onto the field wearing his Black and Gold No. 13 jersey. Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury, is expected back on the field participating during training camp in late July, but it was good to see him out there nonetheless.

2. Go To Jarvis:

I know it's the first practice of the first day of minicamp, but newly signed unrestricted free agent Jarvis Landry is already becoming a favorite target of the quarterbacks. Landry had participated in the last two OTAs and it definitely showed Tuesday. He made plays on all three levels, short, intermediate and deep and the ball only hit the ground once (on a low throw from Jameis Winston). The five-time Pro Bowler most certainly will make an immediate impact to the wide receiver room, and opposite Thomas will make this group one where opposing defensive coordinators scrambling on who they will cover. Having covered training camp a year ago, there are MANY more options for the QBs to throw to as opposed to where they were last season.

Gallery-2022-Saints-minicamp-day-1-061422-0101
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

3. Play of the Day:

During 11-on-11 drills at the end of practice and QB2 Andy Dalton at the helm (Winston has not participated in 11-on-11 during OTAs and Tuesday), Landry caught a deep fade down the right sideline over a leaping Bryce Thompson (who had pretty solid coverage). Landry not only made the tough catch with good concentration and hands, but was able to keep his feet backpedaling, then turn to his right at the 3-yard line and somersault into the end zone for a 50-yard TD catch, drawing ooohs and aaahs from the 1,200 in attendance. As noted before those are the type of plays the former LSU Tiger has put on display in his nine-year NFL career, and Saints fans will be extremely happy to see those plays consistently made on Sundays this fall.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave and quarterback Andy Dalton high five at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave and quarterback Andy Dalton high five at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate at practice facility during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate at practice facility during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in drill at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in drill at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen instructs drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen instructs drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive linemen Lewis Kidd and Calvin Throckmorton participate in drills during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive linemen Lewis Kidd and Calvin Throckmorton participate in drills during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington runs a drill in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington runs a drill in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen instructs team during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen instructs team during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Alvin Kamara celebrate during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Alvin Kamara celebrate during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive line coach Zach Strief instructs line during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive line coach Zach Strief instructs line during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans defensive back Alontae Taylor participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans defensive back Alontae Taylor participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterbacks Ian Book and Andy Dalton talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterbacks Ian Book and Andy Dalton talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receivers Easop Winston Jr., Kevin White, Kirk Merritt talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receivers Easop Winston Jr., Kevin White, Kirk Merritt talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman runs drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman runs drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterbacks Ian Book, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterbacks Ian Book, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans defensive back Paulson Adebo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans defensive back Paulson Adebo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson talks with coach during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson talks with coach during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Trevor Penning participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Trevor Penning participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas talks with coach during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas talks with coach during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Devin Ozigbo runs a drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Devin Ozigbo runs a drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterback Ian Book participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterback Ian Book participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara runs with ball during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara runs with ball during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin punts in a drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin punts in a drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson talk during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end J.P. Holtz and linebacker Isaiah Pryor participate in drills during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end J.P. Holtz and linebacker Isaiah Pryor participate in drills during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tackle Ryan Ramczyk participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tackle Ryan Ramczyk participates in drill during Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans linebacker Andrew Dowell participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans linebacker Andrew Dowell participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans linebacker Zack Baun participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans linebacker Zack Baun participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Lewis Kidd participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans defensive lineman Cameron Jordan participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans defensive lineman Cameron Jordan participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Sage Doxtater participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Sage Doxtater participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Khalique Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Khalique Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson talks to a coach at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson talks to a coach at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans tight end J.P. Holtz participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans tight end J.P. Holtz participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans linebacker Nephi Sewell participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans linebacker Nephi Sewell participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen looks on at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen looks on at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to head coach Dennis Allen at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to head coach Dennis Allen at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to a coach at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to a coach at Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Abram Smith participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Abram Smith participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints kicker John Parker Romo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans Saints kicker John Parker Romo participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Abram Smith participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Abram Smith participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington participates in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans offensive lineman Sage Doxtater heads out to participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans offensive lineman Sage Doxtater heads out to participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu visits with fans on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu visits with fans on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Kentavius Street, Cameron Jordan, Malcolm Roach, Albert Huggins, Jaleel Johnson, Jordan Jackson pose on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Kentavius Street, Cameron Jordan, Malcolm Roach, Albert Huggins, Jaleel Johnson, Jordan Jackson pose on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Albert Huggins smiles on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Albert Huggins smiles on Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
New Orleans players participate in Day 1 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

